Rebels fall to Vikings

PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina Rebels fell to the Vikings of Emerald High School 56-18 Friday night.

With right at five minutes left in the first quarter, the Vikings held onto a 14-12 lead over the Rebels, going into halftime the Vikings had extended their lead to 42-18 with Bj Tobe finding the end zone for the Rebels with nine seconds left in the half.

The Vikings continued to hold onto the lead going into the third quarter, the Rebels would not score for the remainder of the game, with 4:21 left in the third the Vikings added to their lead with a touchdown and successful PAT, the score now 49-18.

The Vikings defense was able to hold off the Rebels and in the final five minutes of the contest, the Vikings would put seven more points on the board, less than two minutes later the referees called the game due to players fighting with the final score of 56-18.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

