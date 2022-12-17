The Newberry Police Department wishes you and yours a happy and safe holiday season! Here at the department, we’re gearing up to keep everyone safe. It takes a village and we’re here to help!

The holidays are a great opportunity to enjoy family and friends. If you’ll be travelling, whether across town or out of town, consider asking a trusted friend, neighbor or neighborhood watch member to keep an eye on your home while you’re away. Use timers for lights and radios while away and remember to make arrangements for your mail and/or newspaper.

At home this holiday season, don’t hide spare keys in mailboxes or planters, or underneath doormats. Ensure that dark areas and entrances have outdoor lights that are turned on after dark or are activated by sensors.

Keep trees and shrubbery trimmed so that they do not conceal doors and windows. Remember, overgrown foliage can provide a hiding place for criminals. Place gifts where they can’t be seen from the outside. Even in your driveway, lock your vehicle and remove all valuables.

Use caution anytime there is a stranger at your door and be suspicious of unexpected sales calls or deliveries. Don’t be afraid to ask for identification. There are many scams this time of year that criminals commit to take advantage of people’s generosity during the holidays. Be mindful of these.

Following the holidays, don’t advertise expensive toys, electronics or other gifts received by leaving the boxes out for garbage collection. Compress large boxes and place them in black garbage bags for pick-up. Add any new items to your home inventory. Take photos or videos of all items of value in your home and list each item’s make, model, serial number and other important information. Consider engraving new items to help identify them in the event that they are stolen.

Worried about package theft this holiday season? Set up notifications to track packages so that you’ll know when they are expected for delivery. If possible, require a signature on delivery or reschedule delivery to a time you’ll be home to receive it. Try smart locks or consider installing a security camera at your home. Some may even find it helpful to network with neighbors and ask them to pick up packages if you’re not available.

If you think you’ve become a victim of a porch pirate, first check with your delivery company to make sure your package was actually delivered. Know exactly what’s in the missing box.

If you see someone that you believe has committed a crime, pay attention to what his/her vehicle looks like and its license plate number. Second to that, get their physical description – gender, approximate height and weight and what they’re wearing so that you can alert an officer.

Call an officer to come to your home and if you have a security camera, get a copy of the video to the police. Ask your neighbors if their cameras could have captured the thief in action.

At the Newberry Police Department, we want our citizens to have a safe and happy holiday season! Please keep these safety tips in mind as you travel and celebrate the occasion with loved ones. Should you need us, we are available at 803-321-1010.

Chief Kevin Goodman is the City of Newberry chief of police.