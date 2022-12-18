NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council recognized outgoing Councilperson, Henry “Buddy” Livingston, during the last meeting of 2022, with a resolution recognizing his hard work for Newberry County.

“Whereas, Buddy Livingston was elected to Newberry County Council for District 3 in January, 1995 and served the county until 2003. Buddy was elected again in January, 2006 and has served District 3 and Newberry County until December 31, 2022. Buddy served as Newberry County Council chairman for 13 years.

“Whereas, Buddy has served on a number of Newberry County Council committees during his tenure: Economic Development, Public Safety and Finance.

“Whereas, Buddy was chairman of Newberry County Council and chairman of the Economic Development Committee when we successfully brought Samsung to Newberry County in 2017. Samsung has invested $500 million dollars and brought 1,500 jobs. Newberry County also has Samsung suppliers that have invested $86 million and 525 jobs. He was instrumental in the Mid-Carolina Commerce Park of Newberry County and securing MM Technics, our first BMW supplier.

“Whereas, during his career, Buddy was elected to the South Carolina Association of Counties Board of Directors in 2013 and currently holds this position.

“Whereas, Buddy was elected as South Carolina Association of Counties president for 2017-2018.

“Whereas, during his career, Buddy was elected to the South Carolina Association of Counties Insurance Board of Trustees in 2017 and currently holds this position.

“Whereas, Buddy served on the South Carolina Association of Counties Legislative Committee 2009- 2022 and the Revenue, Finance and Economic Development Policy Steering Committee 2009-2022 and is currently serving on both committees.

“Whereas, Buddy also served on the South Carolina Association of Counties Nominating Committee in 2019 and 2020. He also served on the South Carolina Association of Counties Scholarship Committee in 2017.

“Now, therefore, be it resolved that Newberry County Council hereby recognizes Henry H. (Buddy) Livingston, III for his dedicated service, outstanding achievements, and for being a positive reflection on Newberry County.”

Toward the end of the meeting, Livingston spoke of his time on council, including highlighting individuals who have helped support Newberry County.

“First of all, I’d like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to serve this county for many years when Mr. Dave retired. I told my dad I wanted to serve my county, I never served my country,” he said.

Livingston thanked his family for standing with him and discussed how he served on council for eight years and then took some time off to be with them.

“Family is very important,” he said.

Livingston went on to thank the constituents, the county volunteers and employees. He also thanked Keith Avery (president and CEO of the Newberry Electric Cooperative) who was in attendance during the meeting.

“Thanks for what you’ve done for economic development. He has been very supportive of economic development and that goes unannounced sometimes,” Livingston said. “Economic development has been a priority to me. When I was at the Newberry County Career Center, I told the kids I want this county to be a better place so they wouldn’t have to leave and could have jobs here so they could stay.”

Livingston went on to recognize Wayne Adams, former county administrator.

“I cannot say enough about Wayne, he was one of the people who came here when the budget was almost broke. He was phenomenal with economic development and the county as a whole,” he said.

He also thanked Jimmie Coggins (WKDK) for being the voice of the county and the support he has shown to Newberry County. He also recognized all former and current council members, saying he appreciated the opportunity to work with them.

“Bill Waldrop (who was in attendance) took me under his wing and taught me what to do and what not to do,” Livingston said.

He then spoke of the S.C. Association of Counties, saying they work hard to promote and work with counties in the state and that he was honored to be on their board and honored to be their (past) president. He also spoke of the Central S.C. Alliance, for which he served on the board, and the work they do for Newberry County.

“Y’all, when I first came on this council, The Newberry Observer was a very adversarial institution. Andrew, and a few of your predecessors, thank y’all for what you do to promote Newberry County and thank you for covering council meetings,” Livingston said.

Lake Murray Country, a board Livingston served, was also recognized.

“That team does a phenomenal job — they took our chef from Figaro to a national competition,” he said. “Those people have been phenomenal. It’s a team of people to make Newberry County better.”

Livingston then spoke of the Newberry Opera House, saying that he regrets opposing the measure when it first came before council.

“The lower end of Main Street was almost completely destroyed. Dr. Wiseman had a vision. When the Newberry Opera House came forward, I was opposed, but it passed and I’m thankful it passed. I regret voting against it. To be honest, as far as economic development and downtown development, it has done a lot,” he said.

Livingston then spoke of the many industries that came to Newberry County during his tenure and the investment made into the community.

“I calculated up a while ago, over 2,000 jobs and over $700 million in investment in the past five years alone. That is phenomenal for a county of Newberry’s size,” he said. “I’ve had the pleasure working with Rick Farmer on a lot of those. He did a great job making all of that happen.”

Many of the council members also thanked Livingston for his time on council and acknowledged the hard work has done for the county.

