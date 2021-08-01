Letter to the Editor

To the editor of The Newberry Observer:

It has come to my attention as a resident of Newberry that my councilman, David Force, mysteriously goes missing in-between large events downtown that involve music and food trucks. I was hoping he would (at some point in the three years I have lived in his district) address the rampant gentrification within the Mollohon Mill Village, but alas millionaires and large companies continue to buy up mill houses for cash and raise rents two and up to three times higher than the rest of the community.

Now, I understand that David Force may argue that these large companies and millionaire home buyers are “good for the community” and raise the value of everyone’s homes, but let me assure you, that is not the current situation. You see, I have been watching this first-hand for some time now and these “renovations” taking place are nothing more than going to the Lowe’s on Main Street and buying the cheapest possible supplies to make these homes bare-bones livable. That does not even address the price tag of this rental, though. If you are going to purchase a house for pennies on the dollar and invest less than $5,000 into “renovations,” I would not expect to see rental prices raise for $400-500 a month to $900 a month or $1,000 a month if you want that same one bedroom house with a $200 refrigerator in it.

This circles back around to the crux of the problem, the lack of representation for our portion of Councilman Force’s district. I cannot say in good conscience that David Force does not care for our community. I am sure he loves all the residents of Newberry equally, but I have never seen him on our side of the tracks. I have never seen a sign for him in the lawns here. When I speak to my immediate neighbors and ask them, “Have you ever heard of David Force?” the usual answer is “Who?” “David Force, who won his seat unopposed by approximately 40 votes, the man supposedly representing you,” I would tell my neighbors. “Never heard of him,” is the typical response. I have a new proposition for my neighbors, though. Maybe we should vote someone into our city council that knows the neighborhood and the people living there.

That is why I am issuing a challenge to David Force. Our community needs a representative that understands the issues of the actual community. Not just another person to show up for ribbon cuttings and photographs. Your district needs and deserves better than someone we never see! No more running unopposed, Councilman Force. I will be seeing you in 2024.

Respectfully,

Amy Tilden

Prospective District 4 Council Candidate 2024