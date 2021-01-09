Dear Editor,

When we arrived at our mobile home last night it was very dark. Especially when the outside light is off. We called about having no power. Other street lights around us were on. I knew the City of Newberry power bill had been paid. So that was not the problem. Within an hour the problem was found and our power was back on.

I want to commend the two power company employees who came out in the rain to make sure we had power. Thank you very much. Good job. May the Lord bless you.

I wanted to write this to remind people how grateful we should be to these and other employees who work day and/or night to keep us comfortable.

Sincerely,

Bill McDonald

Newberry