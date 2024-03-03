Is our love for Jesus growing stronger or is it getting weaker?

If we feel that our fellowship with Christ has slowly cooled down, we need to consider these questions. Is Jesus still our first love? Does things of God still excite us? Do we read the Bible and seek for understanding? Our responses reveal much about our relationship with Jesus.

Our relationship with Christ cools down when our primary focus is taken off Jesus and placed on other things.

So often other gods take the place of the only true God.

We may get involved in sports, work, money and other things that will take over our time and thoughts. When this happens we spend lest time thinking about Christ. Nothing is wrong with these things, we should not let them be first in our lives.

To much of a good thing can be wrong, if it takes us away from Jesus.

We should never let anything come before our love for Jesus and our relationship with Him.

Matthew 6:33 “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness, and all these things shall be added unto you.”