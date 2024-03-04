NEWBERRY — South Carolina Severe Weather and Flood Safety Week, jointly sponsored by the National Weather Service and South Carolina Emergency Management Division, will take place the week of March 3-9, 2024.
Our office will provide information about severe weather and flood hazards/preparedness via social media and our web page, using the following themes each day:
Sunday: Types of Severe Weather
Monday: Watches and Warnings
Tuesday: Have Multiple Ways to Stay Connected
Wednesday: What to do during a tornado (and tornado drill)
Thursday: FLOODING! Stats and Danger
Friday: Turn around don’t drown, flooding home safety tips
Saturday: After the Storm (Storm damage reporting, recovery from storms and flooding, insurance, etc.)
A highlight of the week will be the annual statewide tornado drill.
Tornado drill information
When: Wednesday, March 6, 2023 at 9 a.m.
Where: All of South Carolina
How: Using the Routine Weekly Test code “RWT”, which will activate NOAA All-Hazards Weather Radios.
Public schools, businesses and other groups should use this drill as an opportunity to practice their severe weather/tornado safety actions and procedures.