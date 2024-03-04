NEWBERRY — South Carolina Severe Weather and Flood Safety Week, jointly sponsored by the National Weather Service and South Carolina Emergency Management Division, will take place the week of March 3-9, 2024.

Our office will provide information about severe weather and flood hazards/preparedness via social media and our web page, using the following themes each day:

Sunday: Types of Severe Weather

Monday: Watches and Warnings

Tuesday: Have Multiple Ways to Stay Connected

Wednesday: What to do during a tornado (and tornado drill)

Thursday: FLOODING! Stats and Danger

Friday: Turn around don’t drown, flooding home safety tips

Saturday: After the Storm (Storm damage reporting, recovery from storms and flooding, insurance, etc.)

A highlight of the week will be the annual statewide tornado drill.

Tornado drill information

When: Wednesday, March 6, 2023 at 9 a.m.

Where: All of South Carolina

How: Using the Routine Weekly Test code “RWT”, which will activate NOAA All-Hazards Weather Radios.

Public schools, businesses and other groups should use this drill as an opportunity to practice their severe weather/tornado safety actions and procedures.