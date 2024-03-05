NEWBERRY —The Queen’s Cartoonists will be coming to the Newberry Opera House on Tuesday, March 12. The group bring animated films to life by re-creating original soundtracks or writing their own compositions and preforming them while animated films are projected on screen.

The Queen’s Cartoonists mix jazz and animation, bringing new life to the art forms as the animation and musicians interact with one another.

“The Queen’s Cartoonists are so excited to bring an evening of music and cartoons to the Newberry Opera House! We love playing historic venues—nothing is more fun than seeing people sit down, not knowing what to expect from such a beautiful hall and then seeing them smile and engage as we take the crowd on a tour-de-force of animated films, jazz, classical music and comedy. How many of us learned about classical music from Looney Tunes and other cartoons? Well you can expect some of that when we show up in town,” the band said.

The show will start at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the Newberry Opera House website at www.newberryoperahouse.com.