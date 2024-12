NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Branch of the NAACP will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m. at the Newberry College Center for Teacher Education, 1121 Speers Street, Newberry, S.C.

The NAACP is planning a bus trip to Washington D.C. from August 2-6, which will include a guided tour of Washington and visits to several historical sites. More information will be provided at the meeting.