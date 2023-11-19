The disciples once found themselves in a violet storm on the sea of Galilee. The waves washed into the boat, the winds blew, and the disciples feared for their lives.

A weary and sleeping Jesus was awakened by his panic stricken followers. He then demonstrated His deity by rebuking the winds and the sea and there was a great calm.

From time to time, we have storms that come into our lives. It may be emotional, money problems, or physical and other reasons. Like the disciples, we may be afraid and wonder where God is.

As there is calm in the eye of the storm, there can be calm in the midst of our problems, because Jesus is at the center of our lives. He knows what we are going through. He is the anchor that holds us when things try to get us down.

He will always work out the situation for our good and His Glory.

Though Christ may seem far away He is always with us.

“For thou hast been a strength to the poor, a strength to the needy in his distress a refuge from the storm, a shadow from the heat, when the blast of the terrible ones is as a storm against the wall.” Isaiah 25:4.

What a blessing to know that Jesus is with us through the storms in our lives.

And He will always give us the strength we need when we are going through a storm.