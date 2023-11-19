NEWBERRY — Silverstreet Lutheran Church, 120 Long Street in Silverstreet, will again present a Drive-Thru Nativity on Saturday, December 16, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The nine-scene dramatic presentation depicts the events surrounding the birth of Christ beginning with Anna and Simeon in the temple, the angel’s appearances to Mary, Joseph and the shepherds, Mary with her cousin Elizabeth, Herod and the Roman soldiers, the Magi and concluding with the Nativity scene. There is no admission charge and no rain date.

First introduced in 2020, the drive through nativity is now offered every other year with this year being its third appearance. Members of Silverstreet Lutheran Church come together to present this as a gift for the community. Each scene has been designed and built by members of the congregation and the narration and actors will be played by members as well. As visitors progress through the drive-through, they can follow along with the narration of each scene by following a link on the church’s website. If a smartphone is not available, CDs and printed bulletins will be available.

For more information, email the church at silverstreetlutheranchurch@gmail.com, follow us on Facebook, subscribe to our YouTube channel, or visit our website at www.silverstreetlutheranchurch.com.