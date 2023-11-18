NEWBERRY — On November 9, 2023, the Newberry Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the new Newberry Medical Center of Newberry College. The new clinic, operated by Newberry Hospital, is located in the new Darby Nursing & Health Science Center on the Newberry College campus.

John Snow, CEO, Newberry Hospital had this to say about the partnership between Newberry Hospital and Newberry College, “We share common themes in our work. Both organizations prepare others for life’s journey, whether it be in education or in health and well-being. Our missions are so important to those that trust their futures to us. It is an honor to partner with Newberry College and the Darby Center for Nursing & Health Sciences.” John Snow also recognized the Darby family and other contributors for making the Darby Center for Nursing & Health Sciences a reality.

Dr. Jerry Alewine, Dean of Nursing and Health Science spoke on behalf of Newberry College. Meg Davis MSN, RN, CNO, introduced the staff of Newberry Medical Center of Newberry College.

The clinic is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 am until 4:30 pm, providing healthcare services to the community. The clinic is located at 1910A College Street in Newberry. Same day appointments are available, by calling 803.945.4050.