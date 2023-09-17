When we have hope for tomorrow, we have the power and peace we need to encounter today’s problems and opportunities. If we lose hope, we lose confidence for today and vision for tomorrow.

The Bible is not a wish book. It assures us of God’s help.

I guess each one of us have reached a time in our lives we almost give up hope.

The prophet Jeremiah had reached this place when he contemplated the destruction of Jerusalem and the temple by the Babylonians, when he was so miserable, he inserted this divine ray of hope every believer can cling to in times of despair.

“And I said, My strength and my hope is perished from the LORD: Remembering mine affliction and my misery, the wormwood and the gall. My soul hath them still in remembrance, and is humbled in me. This I recall to my mind, therefore have I hope.” Lamentations 3:18-21, 24.

The Lord is my portion, saith my soul; therefore will I hope in him.

Jeremiah remembered God’s love and compassion. God’s love is loyal and steadfast, it never fails and it never falters. Therefore we can have hope.

God is faithful to his word. He will finish what he starts. He is completely trustworthy in every situation. When all seems hopeless, our hope can be restored as we put our trust in God.