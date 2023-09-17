Dear fine folks of Newberry,

More than 20 years ago my daughter, Bev, of Columbia, and I , Charles, of Greenville, committed to seeing each other at least once a month. We have enjoyed many fine lunch meetings and strolls in your fair town. Last week, we met at one of our favorite places.

After a joy filled lunchtime, we headed back to our respective homes. Forty minutes up the road I realized my wallet was missing. I called the restaurant, then my daughter, who flew into detective mode.

She called Tammy at CVS and Luke at Anytime fitness and someone at city offices. Folks were combing the streets here and there. Luke ultimately found the wallet minus a little bit of cash, which may have made life a bit better for some needy person. In the process, Bev and I engaged with several kind, considerate, caring and helpful of Newberry’s finest.

Overall, it was an uplifting experience, and we sincerely thank the individuals who represented Newberry in such a positive way. We look forward to more delightful dad/daughter times with you.