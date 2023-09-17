NEWBERRY — Newberry County Council proclaimed September 15 to October 18 as National Hispanic Month in Newberry County at their meeting on Wednesday, September 6.

National Hispanic Month has been celebrated since 1989. Its start date of September 15 is significant as a number of Latin-American countries celebrate their independence on that day, including Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. September 16 is Mexico’s day of independence from Spanish rule.

“I want to thank county council for this proclamation,” said Liz Rivera. “I really appreciate the county doing this for us. Our Hispanic community in Newberry is growing, as we all know. We have many outstanding Hispanics who have contributed a lot to Newberry County and we’re al very proud.”

The council also declared the week of September 18 through September 22 as Newberry County Adult Education and Family Literacy week.

In 2022-2023, over 21,000 people in South Carolina were served by adult education programs. Two thousand one hundred fifty seven of the students earned their GED and 831 earned their high school diploma. The programs help those who were forced to or willingly dropped out of high school, ensuring that they are able earn the education they deserve.

“Thank you so much for supporting the futures that will be better because of all the people throughout the state who helped bring adult education to life for everybody,” said educator Donna Hill.

Appointments

The Newberry County Council appointed four individuals to four different boards:

Ann Ward was appointed to the District 6 Joint Planning Commission.

Ashley Wilson was appointed to the District 6 Airport Commission.

Shirley Suber was appointed to the District 6 Library Board.

Bennett Garner was appointed to Town of Prosperity Joint Planning Commission.

Reach Orion Griffin @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.