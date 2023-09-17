What exactly does it mean to be godly? Be careful.

Godliness cannot be confused with how a person looks (as hard as it is for us to get beyond that) or what a person owns, what kind of vehicle they drive or how much money they have. Sometimes it’s hard for us to be free of envy and critical thoughts. We have to remind ourselves that “God looks on the heart.”

“But the Lord said unto Samuel, Look not on his countenance, or on the height of his stature; because I have refused him: for the Lord seeth not as man seeth; for man looketh on the outward appearance, but the Lord looketh on the heart.” (I Samuel 16:7)

A person who is godly is one whose heart is sensitive toward God, one who takes God seriously. The godly individual hungers and thirsts after God.

“As the heart panteth after the water brooks, so panteth my soul after thee, O God. My soul thirsteth for God, for the living God: When shall I come and appear before God?” (Psalm 42:1-2)

A person may be young or old, rich or poor, any race or color, active or quiet, single or married – none of these really matter. What does matter is the inner craving to know God and walk humbly with Him.

Godly people are willing to submit their lives to God and accept whatever He says. The godly take God seriously.