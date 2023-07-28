The greatest thing in the world is love. It has power to heal, mend, restore and make things better.

Love is being kind to others. Love is overlooking another person’s faults. Love is not envy, it is not proud, it does not boast. Love is never forceful nor demanding. Love is polite and courteous to others. Love is being nice to the ones that are not nice to you.

Love thinks upon good things and doesn’t delight in evil. It never fails. When you choose to love, you have chosen God’s way. Sometimes it is not easy to love the ones that mistreat you, but with God’s help we can.

“Though I speak with the tongues of men and of angels, and have not charity, I am become as sounding brass, or a thinking cymbal. And though I have the gift of prophecy, and understand all mysteries, and all knowledge and though I have all faith, so the I could move mountains, and have not charity, I am nothing.

“And though I bestow all my goods to feed the poor, and though I give my body to be burned, and have not charity, it profits me nothing. Charity suffered long, and is kind; charity envieth not, charity vaunted not itself, it is not puffed up.” 1 Corinthians 13: 1-4.

“Charity never faileth; but whether there be prophecies, they shall fail; whether there be tongues, they shall cease; whether there be knowledge, it shall vanish away.” 1 Corinthians 13: 8.

If we could love each other as Christ loves us, just think what this world would be like.

