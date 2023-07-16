I am often asked why I chose to work in museums and what I like best about studying history. For both of those questions I have the same answers. First, history is emblematic of life and the human experience, checkered with good and ill, yet it always keeps moving. It is inspiring in that sense, reminding us that despite anything we are going through, there will always be another day. Second, like life, history is a never-ending adventure, or rabbit hole, depending on how you look at it. You can truly never run out of things to learn about our past. From the stories of individuals and events, to the evolution of technologies and even food, the well of history never runs dry. One of the best parts of working in a museum is that I never know what historical adventure might be waiting for me and even better than that I get to share that adventure with visitors. Research for an exhibit or program might take me in a direction that I hadn’t expected or a visitor might ask me a question that leads me down a new path. History truly is a never-ending journey.

At the Newberry Museum, we have been on several fascinating adventures in the last few months. The ongoing exhibit on Newberry County Freemasonry, which was an adventure in and of itself to set up, continues to be such. Visitors to the museum have regaled us with their own stories of family members who were Masons or their own experiences with Freemasonry. One visitor even recounted being raised in a Masonic orphanage. Other visitors have brought in artifacts from their family for aid in identification and many more have simply wanted to learn more about the history of Freemasonry in Newberry County.

On top of all that, we are researching many other facets of Newberry County history. The museum is already preparing for our next special exhibit on the 150th anniversary of the Newberry Fire Department, which has led us down the road of researching firefighting technology and the several great fires which have struck Newberry at various points in its past. We are also working on researching the American Revolution in Newberry County. Within this project there are so many fascinating paths to go down it is difficult at times to stay focused on just one. Not only were there several engagements in Newberry County, but Banastre Tarleton and Patrick Ferguson passed through the county on their way to the pivotal battles of Cowpens and King’s Mountain. In the course of researching these events the museum discovered that a rifle, captured at the Battle of Mudlick Creek near Chappells, is now in the Royal Armories museum in London. We also re-discovered the story of Charles Charity, an African American veteran of the Revolution, who served in the Virginia Continentals and eventually settled along Patterson’s Creek near Whitmire. We are currently delving into his pension records to learn more about his service in the struggle for American independence. Those are just a couple of the projects we at the Newberry Museum are working on in our endless journey through the history of Newberry County. We invite you to join us as we explore all of this and more.

The Newberry Museum is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10:00 to 4:00. Stay tuned to our social media for upcoming special events.

Steven Knapp is the executive director of the Newberry Museum.