NEWBERRY — On Friday, June 30, Robert Livingston of the Newberry American Legion Post 24, was awarded a special decade plaque signifying his 10 years of faithful support of the FCA Dugout Chapel ministry.

The FCA recognized Livingston as they said, “he worked tirelessly, beginning with one team to the current four, going beyond the call of duty and always with a positive attitude for umpires, players, fans, and chaplains.”

Dugout Chapel is a faith-based ministry conducted by a cadre of chaplains prior to each home game. Dugout Chapel was started by Bobby Richardson of Sumter as a New York Yankee second baseman from 1955-1966; all MLB teams now have this.

The presentation to Livingston was done just prior to the last scheduled game of the Chapin Newberry American Legion Posts 193/24 Senior baseball game with Camden Post 17 at the Newberry College field.

“Of course, there are many unsung heroes in this endeavor, but to mention a few: Mike Huggins, Dale Eargle and family, Anna Farmer, Cadre Chaplains, and others,” according to the FCA

“Without the exceptional efforts of Robert Livingston, there would not have been American Legion baseball/softball in Newberry County. Thank you Robert,” Robert Smith said.

FCA is a faith-based sports ministry focused on pointing coaches and athletes to Jesus Christ. Go to MidlandsFCA.org for more information.