NEWBERRY — Wayne Redfern, the director of planning and development with the City of Newberry, recently provided an update on several building projects and their projected completion.

Two of the major projects provided from Redfern come from Newberry College, specifically the Darby Nursing and Health Science Center and the Founders Federal Credit Union Fieldhouse.

Regarding the new nursing building, Redfern said they are putting finishing touches on the interior and should start paving this week.

“They are presently on schedule to finish by the end of July,” he said.

As for the fieldhouse, Redfern said the building now has locker rooms, toilets and shower facilities for several of the athletic teams and toilets for the public on the first floor. The upper level has coaches’ offices, donor suites and a large viewing deck.

“They are trying to get the first floor ready by the end of July and the upper level in late August,” he said.

Home2 Suites (located near I-26 exist 76), which has been in development for a few years now, has been slightly delayed, according to Redfern, this is due to delivery and construction issues. He said they are presently scheduled to open in September.

At this time, there are no updates on the construction of Cookout (located on Wilson Road).

