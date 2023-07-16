Special election called

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Councilperson Mary Arrowood has officially submitted her resignation letter, as announced during the June 21 Newberry County Council meeting. She noted that her last meeting, as a member of council, will be July 19.

“We appreciate Mary’s service and we will certainly have something in store on July 19 to make that a special time,” said Councilperson Todd Johnson.

During the previous Newberry County Council Meeting on June 7, Arrowood first announced her intention to resign.

“This has been after a lot of prayer and soul searching and I’m going to be moving out of the district. The reason is I’ll be around my daughter; many of you know she has had two brain surgeries in the last 18 months and some other health problems too. I put God first, family second and my vocation third,” Arrowood said during that meeting.

Arrowood was elected to Newberry County Council District 2 in 2020 and was sworn-in January 2021.

Filing is now open to fill the seat and will close on Friday, July 14, 2023. The primary will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023 with a runoff on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2023, if necessary. The main election will take place in November.

The following precincts and polling places will be open during any necessary primaries and runoffs:

• Fairview (Fairview Fire Station).

• Little Mountain (Derrick Community Center).

• O’Neal (O’Neal Fire Station).

• Stoney Hill (Stoney Hill Substation).

• Wheeland (Wheeland Community Center).

In other business, council approved a second reading of an ordinance for a fee-in-lieu of tax agreement with Project Rubicon (the name of the industry will be announced during third reading). Prior to the vote, Councilperson Travis Reeder asked if there were any changes to the agreement.

“No substantial changes, there is a change in the notification requirements from the industry related to capital investment and jobs. Notice has to be provided to the county treasurer by July 1 with copies provided to the auditor, economic development director and the county administrator,” said Jeff Shacker, county administrator. “It is a meaningful, but small wording change.”

Johnson added that he believed that it speaks volumes on the industry’s commitment to the county that they requested the change, as they are asking to provide the notice earlier than what was originally in the contract.

Second reading was approved after a motion was made by Councilperson Nick Shealy and seconded by Councilperson Les Hipp.

Other business:

• Council approved a third reading of an ordinance authorizing the county to sell real estate on Pine Hill Circle. A public hearing was also held where no one spoke for or against.

• Following executive session, council approved a resolution committing to negotiate a fee-in-lieu of tax agreement with “Project Iron.”

