When soldiers go to battle they have to be careful to walk on ground that has been freed from land mines. A misplaced step could be deadly.

Satan operates in that similar fashion, he will camouflage his real intentions by setting harmful snares of temptation.

Our human wisdom is no match for dealing with his craftiness. The best way to avoid his traps is to walk straight forward in the ways and will of God.

“Wherefore seeing we also are compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which doth so easily beset us. Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith; who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God.” Hebrews 12:1-2.

As believers we should stay away from all the things that will harm our relationship with Jesus Christ.

There are many things to tempt and entice us in this life. Money, success, and fame are a few. The more we pay attention to these things the more they appeal to us. The best way not to give into temptations is to keep our hearts and minds focused on Jesus Christ. If we will dwell on His mercy, Grace, Love, Goodness and Kindness we can overcome any temptation.

Keeping Jesus first in our lives means spending daily time in God’s Word, and in prayer. Then we can truly know His promises are true.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.