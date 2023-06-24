NEWBERRY COUNTY — Juneteenth was celebrated in Newberry County on Saturday and with the City of Newberry and the Town of Prosperity teaming up, truly becoming a county event.

Representatives from the City of Newberry and Town of Prosperity gathered on stage at the celebration to present a joint proclamation:

“WHEREAS, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, declaring the slaves in Confederate territory free, paving the way for the passing of the 13th Amendment which formally abolished slavery in the United States of America; and

“WHEREAS, word about the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation was delayed some two and one half years, to June 19, 1865, in reaching authorities and African Americans in the South and Southwestern United States; and

“WHEREAS, Emancipation Day observations are held on different days in different states in the South and Southwest, and in other parts of the nation; and

“WHEREAS, June 19 has a special meaning to African Americans, and is called “JUNETEENTH” combining the words June and Nineteenth, and has been celebrated by the African American community for over 150 years; and

“WHEREAS, the annual Juneteenth celebration in the City of Newberry will take place in downtown Newberry June 17, 2023.

“NOW, THEREFORE, We, Foster Senn, Mayor of the City of Newberry, South Carolina, and Derek Underwood, Mayor of the Town of Prosperity, South Carolina do hereby declare June 19, 2023, as JUNETEENTH in the City of Newberry, South Carolina, and in the Town of Prosperity, South Carolina and urge all citizens to become more aware of the significance of this celebration in African American History and in the heritage of our nation, city and town.”

Following the presentation, the festival was full of singing, arts and crafts, food, music and celebrations.

