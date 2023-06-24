NEWBERRY COUNTY — Ann Chadwell Humphries is a woman of many passions, including hiking. What makes Humphries’ story unique is she’s found accommodations to continue participating in outdoor activities she loves, after having acquired blindness

Humphries began losing her sight while in her 50s to retinitis pigmentosa, a genetic disorder that causes cell loss in the retina, ultimately leading to blindness. As her field of vision narrowed, she continued to read, write and work at a local hospital. By age 55, however, it became too difficult to keep up, and she retired.

Humphries acquired and trained with a guide dog, Brego, and together they earned the state’s Ultimate Outsider T-shirt by hiking in every state park. She continues to hike in the company of friends and has become a talented birder by ear.

To celebrate National Trails Day on June 3, Humphries hiked The Palmetto Trail Peak to Prosperity Passage from the Alston Trailhead, Fairfield County, into Newberry County with a group 30 hikers. Midlands Region Trail Coordinator Furman Miller led the three-mile hike.

While the trestle at Alston over the Broad River is a major draw for many who hike the passage, for Humphries, it is a much more physical element of her hike, as she feels the changes in air currents and sounds.

Miller assisted Humphries and her hiking companions, describing the rich history of the area as they walked.

“We had a wonderful hike. Furman looked out for me. He is such an excellent guide and that trail is so historically interesting,” Humphries said.

Humphries encourages hikers and The Palmetto Trail to, “invite people with differing abilities to join them on walks. Hikers might learn more than what their eyes see.”

She mentioned things such as the feel of gravel underfoot and the echo beneath a bridge that she called to her friends’ attention, as they in turn let her know about a soaring eagle.

The Peak to Prosperity Passage crosses the Broad River on a 1,100 long trestle bridge, but there are 20 trestles spanning the many creeks crossed by the 11-mile trail, which follows an historic railroad line. The 200-foot-wide right-of-way was purchased from Norfolk Southern Railroad using the railbanking program. Partners S.C. Parks, Recreation and Tourism provided funds to convert the river trestle to a passage treadway, while Fairfield County provided the funds to develop the Alston Trailhead Park.

The Palmetto Trail stretches from the mountains of Oconee County to the Intracoastal waterway at Awendaw, allowing for hiking, cycling and occasionally camping and kayak/canoe access. The organization celebrated National Trails Day, the first Saturday in June, by providing guided hikes and healthy food in a farmer’s market setting to familiarize the local community on both the Fairfield County and Newberry County sides of the passage with the opportunities offered by the trail. A similar event was held at the Wateree Passage in Richland/Sumter counties. Both events were supported by a grant from the Central Carolina Community Foundation’s Connected Communities program.

For information future Palmetto Trail led trail hikes and events – https://palmettoconservation.org