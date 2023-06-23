The only true friend a person can have is Jesus. We think we have friends that we can count on throughout life, sure we have lots of friends, but at times they can’t be there for us when we need them. At times, we can’t be there for them when they need us. At some point in our lives, we will fail each other.

It’s good to know that Jesus is always with us, any time we need Him. We can talk to Him about anything, knowing He is the one that can help us.

Have you ever been in a situation feeling so down, wishing you had someone to talk to? Your heart is so broken and you feel all alone? Then you start talking to Jesus, a peace comes over you and you feel His presence and feel His love all around you. I know that He is a friend that will always be there for me, in the good times and bad times. And He will be there for you also.

John 15: 12-15: “This is my commandment, that ye love one another, as I have loved you. Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends. Ye are my friends, if ye do whatsoever I command you. Henceforth I call you not servants: for the servant knoweth not what his Lord doeth: but I have called you friends: for all things that I have heard of my Father I have made known unto you.”

Jesus gave His life for every one. We can call that a true friend.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.