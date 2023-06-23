NEWBERRY COUNTY — Three Piedmont Technical College (PTC) employees were honored recently as “Outstanding Educators” for the 2022-2023 academic year by the South Carolina Technical Education Association (SCTEA) at its annual conference in Myrtle Beach.

Recognized along with colleagues from sister technical colleges in the state, PTC’s honorees are: Lynn Slater, executive assistant to the vice president for academic affairs and workforce innovation, in the Staff category; Catherine Slepova-Terry, sociology instructor, in the Faculty category; and Keli Fewox, vice president for academic affairs and workforce innovation, in the Administrator category.

Slater has been with the college for 12 years. She is a member of the International Association of Administrative Professionals, and this is the fourth time she has been named the SCTEA Staff Employee of the Year. She recently assumed the role of SCTEA representative for PTC. In addition, she serves on the board of directors for the United Way of the Lakelands.

“I am truly grateful and deeply humbled to be recognized by my peers this year as PTC’s Staff Educator of the Year,” Slater said. “I work with an incredible team of individuals and know that we all work hard, day in and day out. I am honored to receive this recognition.”

Slepova-Terry began teaching sociology and psychology as an adjunct for two years before becoming full-time faculty at PTC in 2016. In 2021, she was named director of the college’s Quality Enhancement Plan Committee. She holds an MBA with an international business concentration from the University of South Carolina, a master’s in applied sociology from Clemson University, and a bachelor’s in psychology from Moscow State University.

“I would like to express my gratitude to my PTC colleagues for choosing me to be the SCTEA Faculty Educator of the Year. It is an honor to work with such a great group of people,” she said. “As a teacher, I always strive to be better. I believe in the importance of learning new skills, maintaining a positive attitude, and creating an inclusive classroom environment to encourage student learning.

Fewox joined PTC in December 2019. Prior to this, she served in various roles at Athens Technical College. At PTC, Fewox has played instrumental roles collaborating on improvements to the Guided Pathways Program, working with holistic math redesign, and winning a substantial U.S. Department of Labor grant to increase access and placement for students in advanced manufacturing and nursing majors at the college.

Fewox holds an Ed.D. in educational leadership from Liberty University, an M.A.T. in special education with emphasis on applied behavior analysis, a B.A. in criminal justice and sociology, both from Piedmont University, and an A.A. in general studies from Polk State College.

“Piedmont Technical College is a special place, and I could not be more thankful for the opportunity to serve alongside of our faculty and staff,” Fewox said. “I am humbled to have received this award.”