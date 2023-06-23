NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man found floating in the water near Dreher Island State Park, last week.

Randy Alvin Cox, 67, of Fountain Inn, was identified as the decedent in the incident. An autopsy was scheduled for June 14.

According to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, at around 10:30 a.m. on June 13, dispatch received a call about someone floating in the water at the park. Newberry County Emergency Services, South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism rangers and Newberry County Sheriff’s deputies responded.

According to a release from the NCSO, a body was removed from the water and taken to the shore where life saving measures were unsuccessful. Investigators from the NCSO located an unoccupied boat nearby.

Further investigation determined Cox was a guest of the park.

This incident remains under investigation by the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.