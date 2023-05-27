The newest special exhibit at the Newberry Museum concerns the history of Freemasonry in Newberry County and South Carolina. It is perhaps the most complicated exhibit that the Museum has undertaken, but has proven to be a successful one and one that the people of Newberry County can enjoy and learn from. When putting together an exhibit, a museum has to consider several variables. First, where can artifacts and histories be obtained. Second, how can the museum best display these artifacts and stories to visitors who may never have encountered them before. Finally, there is trying to fit everything into the space allotted for the exhibit. All of these variables came into play as the Newberry Museum staff and volunteers put together an exhibit on Newberry County Freemasonry.

When it was decided that the next special exhibit for the museum would be on the Masonic lodges and attached organizations in Newberry County, the first step was to locate and contact all of the lodges in the county. In some ways this was easy. The Masonic community in Newberry County is very active and the museum was able to get many lodges and individual Masons to help gather history and artifacts. In other ways, it proved difficult. Some lodges do not have an online presence, and due to the independent nature of Masonic lodges, they might not be easily found. However, the museum persevered, and was able to involve most of the Masonic community in Newberry County. Over a period of several months, the museum staff worked with local Masonic lodges, from Whitmire to Peak, and gathered many unique artifacts and stories for display at the museum.

Then came the second and third parts of putting together this exhibit. It quickly became apparent that just telling the history of the local lodges was not sufficient in telling the story of Newberry County Freemasonry. In order to do an exhibit on Newberry County Freemasonry, the story of South Carolina Freemasonry, and Freemasonry in general was required. This meant more research and some fancy footwork on the part of the museum staff to figure out how to fit over 300 years of general Masonic history on top of the over 200 years of local Masonic history. Through hard work and the assistance of dedicated volunteers, the museum was able to assemble an exhibit that takes visitors on a journey through Masonic history and symbolism.

The exhibit features the history of Freemasonry, both internationally and locally, and progresses through the symbols, practices, and uniquely local aspects of Masonic tradition, and the appendant organizations attached to the Masonic community. A large part of the exhibit features the Order of the Eastern Star and the York Rite; two organizations that have a long tradition in Newberry County. Also, the exhibit highlights artifacts from all over the county. On display are regalia from the York Rite chapters in Newberry, ornate Master’s Carpets on loan from Roseboro Lodge in Whitmire, and the original officers’ jewels, dating from 1866, from Prosperity Lodge. There are also artifacts from Andrew Noah Sease of Pomaria Lodge, which is now located in Peak, and artifacts from similar organizations such as the Odd Fellows and Knights of Honor. The exhibit even crosses state lines, with artifacts on loan from a Masonic lodge in North Carolina.

This exhibit is now open at the Newberry Museum and will run until September. Guided tours are available by calling the museum at (803)597-5215. The Newberry Museum would like to thank all of those who helped make this exhibit a reality and invites the people of Newberry County, and visitors to the County, to come and experience this glimpse into the Masonic world.

Steven Knapp is the executive director of the Newberry Museum.