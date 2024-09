Various members of the community came out to meet with members of the Newberry Police Department and drink coffee at Starbucks.

NEWBERRY — Members of the community were invited to Starbucks last week for Coffee with a Cop. The event allowed members of the community to meet with officers from the City of Newberry Police Department. During the event, Kendall Allen, one of the store’s baristas, taught Chief Kevin Goodman how to make a latte.

