The Newberry Opera House is a treasure for the City of Newberry. I recently attended a show at the historical event venue on April 30 and I was elated the whole time. Not only was I thrilled to see Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken perform 20 years later for their Twenty the Tour performance, but I loved the intimate venue.

Being up close and personal, despite being in the eleventh row, made for a giddy experience of seeing my two favorite American Idol alumni sing their hearts out. And did they sing! Aiken has such a powerhouse voice that is even better live and Studdard is the next Luther Vandross with his velvety smooth voice. I’m so thankful they decided to venture out to the small town on their tour even though they could’ve picked a larger venue. Even North Carolinian Aiken said at the beginning of the show, “Y’all have such a cute town!” Yes, Newberry, you do.

Having an intimate jewel of a venue to hold a variety of musical and artistic talents is something the Newberry Opera House should be proud of. I’m thankful they decided to keep the venue and revitalize it even if it was quite a process. I remember when they reopened. I believe I was in high school at the time. Time has a way of slipping away while passing slowly at the same time. Thanks to the fundraisers and advocates who cried out to keep the historic building alive and well. Due diligence must also be given to the Newberry Opera House Guild for continuing to invest in the venue.

The seating arrangement at the Opera House allows everyone to have a wonderful view of the show and the people on stage. There are between 400-500 seats altogether making for an intimate gathering. If you don’t know the people around your seats, chances are you’ll at least have spoken by the end of the show. There’s no such thing as a bad seat at the Newberry Opera House.

In addition to the show, everyone who worked the Opera House was just so nice. There were the greeters and then the ushers who showed people to their seat. All of the workers were friendly and eager and warm. I noticed there were people who weren’t sure of their seat and the ushers were quick to help them find their correct spot. Since there were some empty seats, one person needed a different seating and he was happily assisted to somewhere more comfortable. It’s hard to find that level of hospitality at the big arenas. If you haven’t been to the Opera House for a show, I strongly encourage you to check out their website or follow them on Facebook to find a show that suits your liking.

Natalie Szrajer is a freelance writer in Lexington, SC who writes around the Midlands of South Carolina. She is a graduate of Mid-Carolina High School and former Pomaria resident.