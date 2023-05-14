Many times we take our mothers for granted. We don’t realize the load she carries.

Mothers with small children are always on the go, giving baths, doing laundry, cooking, just too many things to name.

Mothers with teenagers try to be understanding about things, while trying to teach their children to do what’s right and stay away from things that are wrong.

Mothers with grown children should be there when a mother’s advice is needed and asked for. Mothers want the best for their children no matter what age they are.

Think about the value of a mother: her support, her humor, her counsel, her patience, her sacrifice, her faith, her hope and her love.

“Who can find a virtuous woman? for her price is far above rubies.The heart of her husband doth safely trust in her, so that he shall have no need of spoil. She will do him good and not evil all the days of her life.” Proverbs 31: 10-12.

“Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her.” Proverbs 31: 28.

It is so important to love, respect and honour our Mothers.

Happy Mothers Day

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.