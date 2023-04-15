In this column over the years, there have been innumerable discussions of small business topics. I have been thinking lately about entrepreneurs, and how they abound in our community, even when they are not starting or running a business. I took a minute to check the meaning of entrepreneur with Merriam-Webster, my go-to source for usage and backstory for words we use. Here’s what I found: entrepreneur, a noun: one who organizes, manages, and assumes the risks of a business or enterprise.

Entrepreneurs look for problems to solve, be it the answer to “what do folks want that’s missing now?” to “there’s nothing to do around here?” to “how can I help this local family in need?” And they come away with a huge dream of an axe-throwing bar or a movie theater or a day-care business that will be in business for years. Or they think of forming a non-profit organization that can raise funds for a disease or create a shelter place. And they are daunted (to lessen one’s courage) at the prospects.

But entrepreneurs can also organize, manage and assume the risks of an enterprise that lasts a day, fills the missing need, provides something to do, helps just one family. I had an opportunity to experience a very entrepreneurial event not too many days ago. Here is a description of that day.

Whitmire is one of the smaller towns in our county, with a population of just a few more than 1,400 people. Except for the county seat, the City of Newberry, most of the other towns in our county have similar populations and there are several unincorporated communities that are very clearly defined, mostly carrying names of local churches or volunteer fire stations.

Historically, the people of the county have looked to these municipalities to provide the things to do and the help to offer to those in need. And our towns and county are trying mightily to provide long-term solutions to these needs. But sometimes, we just want an answer for today, something to do or some way to help just for now.

Back to Whitmire; there was a family in need of assistance, some financial help and just good old-fashioned comforting gestures. An idea began to grow for how to raise some money in a short bit of time and engage the townsfolk in helping a cause. It made sense to offer something fun that would draw families and teens and older folks out of the house on a Saturday, would get them to open their hearts and their wallets and have a good time doing that!

Thus was born the Polar Plunge, a street party to benefit a local family. Everyone loves a street party. And we have a few big ones around the county every year, like Oktoberfest, The Little Mountain Reunion, Prosperity’s Hoppin’, and Party in the Pines. But a party can be smaller and more spontaneous than these once-a-year-events and still be a lot of fun. This one was just four hours long, from 1 to 5 p.m.

And the Polar Plunge was fun. If having something to do is a measure, then this party worked. It was close to home, at the Whitmire Community Center, which offered parking and clean restrooms, a primary requirement of any party. It offered all the playground equipment that is always there, swings and slides and a rock-climbing wall. Added fun was a bouncy house, brought in for just the day. Eating is always fun out in the street with the kids and your neighbors. So there was a taco truck, a barbecue truck, ice cream cones and more. For the adults there was the cutest little pick-up truck dispensing cold beer from taps on the side of the truck-bed! A tractor and excavator provided by a local business offered photo ops of tots in yellow helmets “driving” the rigs. There was face-painting for the children, who showed off some of the best face-paint art I have seen anywhere – tigers and mustachioed pirates, unicorns with glittery horns and princess masks as sparkly as Mardi Gras.

Oh yes, there was a band, a good band, that played for the full afternoon. And except for the food and drink, all was free to the attendees. Local businesses generously sponsored the band, the face-paint and other event expenses. The funds for the honoree family came from an old-fashioned 50-50 raffle and chances to throw something at a local citizen who was seated in the Polar Plunge booth above the tank of ice-cold water. There is nothing more fun or worth spending money for than seeing one of the local law officers getting dunked!

There are many entrepreneurial people with big hearts in our county. Some of them have already begun ventures that are popular and happen every year, such as turkey or chicken stew sales. These events could be expanded to allow families to “make a day of it” and be more widely publicized. There is a wonderful festival at St. Mark’s Church featuring ethnic food and music that draws visitors from other areas. Running and walking are great participation events, including a first Spartan Race recently. These could be expanded or piggy-backed onto to generate more spectator activities at the finish line. A common calendar could be created to avoid the “too much going on this weekend” problem, and there could be something to do almost every week-end somewhere in Newberry County. To enhance what our governmental entities already provide for us, we just need entrepreneurs to step into the risks and small-scale opportunities that await.