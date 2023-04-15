LITTLE MOUNTAIN — Main Street in Little Mountain was made a little bigger recently as The LOL Studio, a store specializing in unique and antique furniture, as well as an art studio, had its official grand opening of its new location.

Newberry County Councilperson Karl Sease and Little Mountain Mayor Jana Jayroe joined husband and wife duo Debbie and Troy Henline in cutting the ribbon and opening the doors to the public.

Owner Debbie Henline expressed her appreciation for those who came to the ribbon-cutting and pointed to the expression on their wall.

“At The LOL Studio, we are learning the art of living well and living a life of love,” she said.

She then shared their mission statement as a store.

“Our mission is to partner with our communities to encourage, support and view one another through God’s Lens of Love, shine his light of life, and of course, have lots of laughs along the way,” she said.

Henline then said that while she is very excited about the antique furniture aspect of her new location, she really hopes that people are interested in using the art studio located in the back of the store.

The LOL Studio is located at 810 Main Street.