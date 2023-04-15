NEWBERRY — Newberry College has gratefully received a grant from the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in Newberry to benefit Wolves Pantry.

The Rev. Matt Titus, pastor of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer and 2005 graduate, presented a check for $1,100 to the Rev. David Coffman, campus pastor and 1997 graduate. The funds will provide a three-month supply of breakfast and snack items for students experiencing food insecurity, along with reusable cloth bags to destigmatize seeking help.

“We’re happy to award the Newberry College Wolves food pantry with a check to help support them in their ministry as they continue to push down the stigma of food insecurity among students and in the community,” said Titus. “Over the last few years, our mission endowment fund has been able to award over $300,000 to other worthy ministries, not only in our community but around the world. It is a way for us at Redeemer to continue to give to the communities we are a part of, and the communities that do so much for God’s ministry in the world.”

Wolves Pantry opened in the college’s Weber Campus Ministry House last September. Food insecurity and inaccessibility exist among students, faculty and staff, whether it’s a recurrent necessity or an occasional gap. According to a 2020 study by Temple University’s Hope Center for College, Community and Justice, 29% of students at four-year colleges nationwide reported experiencing food insecurity.

To learn more about Wolves Pantry and how to help, visit newberry.edu/news/life-happens-wolf-pantry-opens-to-fill-campus-food-gap.