Home News Girl Scout Troop visits Newberry FD News Girl Scout Troop visits Newberry FD April 16, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Girl Scout Troop 10694 recently invited the Newberry Fire Department to an etiquette lesson tea party and donated stuffed animals to give to children during traumatic incidents. Courtesy of the City of Newberry Girl Scout Troop 10694 recently invited the Newberry Fire Department to an etiquette lesson tea party and donated stuffed animals to give to children during traumatic incidents. View Comments Newberry scattered clouds enter location 55.5 ° F 55.5 ° 54.7 ° 96 % 1.3mph 31 % Tue 64 ° Wed 69 ° Thu 63 ° Fri 51 ° Sat 42 °