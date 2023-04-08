When I assumed the position as chief executive officer (CEO) of Newberry County Memorial Hospital in November 2014, the Governing Board requested three items to be accomplished during my tenure as CEO. They were:

1. Provide the leadership that will enable Newberry County Memorial Hospital to remain independent and not be acquired by another hospital group or be forced to close like many small rural hospitals in South Carolina and nation-wide.

I am proud to report that NCMH remains independent and does not need to enter into any negotiations to sell or merge with any hospital company.

2. Provide the leadership that will make NCMH financially stronger, as well as provide exceptional quality personal care to our customers.

Although the past three years have been challenging with COVID-19 and a shift in skilled labor costs and availability, I am proud to report that NCMH is financially stronger than it was in 2014. I am also proud to report we are a 5 Star Hospital per Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), based on quality and customer service.

3. Provide the leadership to establish strong leadership in all departments of the hospital, as well as, executive management.

In the past eight years, the departmental leadership, as well as executive leadership, has greatly improved. Some directors are still here that were here when I arrived. Some are new in the first five years. Some are new in the past three years. It has been a pleasure, as CEO, seeing these people develop and grow!

Although it has taken a little longer than anticipated for my official retirement (a little over one year), my last day will be April 13, 2023. The past year the Governing Board has spent much of their volunteered time searching for the next CEO to help continue to provide the leadership needed to continue to see Newberry County Memorial Hospital strive financially and clinically in these difficult times in healthcare. I am proud to state that the Governing Board has made a great selection in John Snow as my successor. John and the team of executive leadership, department directors, and great employees will do a good job going forward.

There are many people that I want to thank for all the support and hard work extended during my time as CEO of NCMH. The Governing Board members, the medical staff of NCMH, the Foundation Board members, my executive team, the department directors, the employees, the volunteers and my family. You all have made these final eight years of my career exciting, satisfying and memorable.

So in closing, in the future please do not Ask Bruce, Please Ask John!

Bruce Baldwin is the soon-to-be retired Chief Executive Officer at Newberry County Memorial Hospital.