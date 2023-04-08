If you are a young professional between the ages of 21 and 40 and looking for a fun way to meet other young professionals and be involved in the community, consider joining Newberry Young Professionals (NYP). NYP is an organization for anyone ages 21-40 who lives, works or plays in Newberry County. Our organization is a place for members to come together for community involvement, professional development, and to have fun and socialize. We have a lot of great monthly events planned throughout the year, along with incredible opportunities to grow connections and get involved in various philanthropic projects, so we hope that you will join us!

We host monthly social events that range from dinner nights out at local restaurants, to networking socials, to sports themed events so there is something for everyone. Our past events this year have included a dinner out at Steven W’s for one final time before they sadly closed and a very fun and interactive trivia night at Genesis. Our April event will be a partnership with the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce’s Business at the Ballpark. Business at the Ballpark is a wonderful opportunity to connect with business leaders in the Newberry community and to enjoy an old fashioned tailgate. This event will take place on April 12 at the Newberry College baseball field, located at 1950 Smith Road. The tailgate will be from 5:30-7:00 p.m. and first pitch of the baseball game between Newberry College and Georgia College will be at 6:00 p.m. We hope to see you there!

Another exciting event that we have coming up in the next couple of months is our Summer Kickoff at opening day of the Gullywasher Splash Park. The Summer Kickoff will take place on Saturday May 13 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. This will be a family friendly event with hot dogs and snow cones. We plan to give away Gullywasher Splash Park season passes to a few lucky winners so make sure to come see us there for your chance to win! We also plan to host some local organizations who can help with signing up your kids, nieces, nephews or other kids you care about for various summer programs happening throughout the county, so please make sure to stop by and visit them too.

Newberry Young Professionals also has several opportunities to be involved in the community through philanthropic programs. One of our ongoing projects is the sponsorship of two free little pantry boxes around the county. Our current locations are Dr. Grant Park in the Vincent Street neighborhood (1719 Vincent Street) and 1609 Milligan Street (in front of Summer Memorial Lutheran Church, across from Mollohon Park). The free little pantry is a project aimed at helping to combat food and other essential item scarcities in the county. Community members can drop off items at the boxes to help contribute to the cause and anyone in need can pick up canned goods and other basic supplies. We do anticipate adding a third location. Later in the year, we will be sponsoring a HUGS drive which will focus on collecting essential clothing items for children in the Newberry County School District.

Those are just a few of the fun activities we have planned for the year. We have several exciting events coming up soon, so be sure to follow us on social media @newberryp via Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn to stay up to date on all things Newberry County Young Professionals.

Please also let us know you’re interested in supporting or getting involved with the Newberry County Young professionals by emailing newberrycountyyp@gmail.com or reaching out to any of our 2023 board members. Membership is $30 and links to our membership form can be found on our social media sites, and webpage within the Newberry County Chamber’s website: www.newberrycountychamber.com/newberry-county-young-professionals.

We hope to hear from you and see you at an event soon!

Sarah Nichols is the current Secretary/Treasurer for the Newberry County Young Professionals. She has been a part of the organization since 2021 and assists the board with operating the philanthropic programs, including the annual H.U.G.S. Drive and Free Little Pantry project. Sarah grew up in the area and returned after college. She now works as a Senior Underwriter-Commercial Lines for Nationwide Insurance Company.