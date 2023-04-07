“In my distress I cried unto the Lord, and he heard me.” Psalm 120:1.

There is comfort in this, even if the Father’s will is different from ours. When we pray we expect the Lord to answer our prayers the way we want them, but it doesn’t always work that way.

God’s plan for our life is more meaningful than ours. He knows what is best for us. When we pray, Father thy will be done we need to be prepared to accept His will for our lives.

Jesus prayed to His Father in the garden of Gethsemane.

“He went away the second time, and prayed, saying O my Father, if this cup may not pass away from me, except I drink it, thy will be done.” Matthew 26:42 Jesus prayed three times and He was willing to do the will of His Father. The Father’s will was that He die.

He gave his life so we all could have life. No one took His life, He gave his life freely.

There is no limit to what God can do. It requires only that we call on the name of the Lord and accept His will for our lives. The Father knows best.

