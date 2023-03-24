“O that thou hadst hearkened to my commandments! then had thy peace been as a river, and thy righteousness as the waves of the sea.” Isaiah 48:18.

If we claim a promise we must face any condition that comes with it. And many of the promises require our obedience to God. The peace of God is as full as a river, but it flows into the hearts of those who love Him and obey Him.

God tells us in Jeremiah 7: 23: “But this thing commanded I them, saying, Obey my voice, and I will be your God, and ye shall be my people: and walk ye in all the ways that I have commanded you, that it may be well with thee.”Many of His promises are obtained through obedience.

“For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world: but that the world through him might be saved.” John 3:17.

True peace like a river only comes from Christ. Do you have that peace?

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.