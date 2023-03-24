During Shred Day, donations were collected for the Living Hope Foundation. Pictured, left to right: Judie Livingston, Wanda Shealy, Dianne Shealy, Jarrett Waites, Linda Waites.

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry Electric Cooperative recently held their annual shred event where they not only gave residents an opportunity to shred sensitive documents, but they also collect donations for the Living Hope Foundation.

During the event, 101 vehicles came through and Shred360 shredded 6,000 lbs. of documents, according to Debra Shaw, vice president of member, public and government relations. Along with bringing documents, the NEC asked those participating to bring a donation for the Living Hope Foundation, since the event was free.

Shaw said they collected $600 in monetary donations for the Living Hope Foundation. Items for the organization were also contributed, such as non-perishable food items.

“NEC is honored to provide this service to the community. It not only helps the citizens of Newberry County, but other non-profits such as The Living Hope Foundation,” Shaw said.

John Glasgow, executive director of the Living Hope Foundation, thanked the NEC on behalf of the Living Hope Foundation Board.

“We want to thank them not only for what they did for Living Hope, but for what they do for the community. What we do for the people of Newberry takes cooperation from organizations like the Newberry Electric Cooperative and others. Thank you to everyone involved in making Shred Day a success,” he said.

