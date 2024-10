NEWBERRY — After helping lead the Newberry College baseball team to a perfect 4-0 week, including a commanding weekend sweep of Mars Hill, senior Braylin Marine (Freeport, N.Y.) was named the South Atlantic Conference Varsity Gems Player of the Week.

He batted .600 for the week with two doubles, 10 RBIs, seven runs scored, and four stolen bases. He had an on-base percentage of .632 and a slugging percentage of .733 for the week.