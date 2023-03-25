In July of 2022, the Establishment Elite within the South Carolina Republican Party began to meet secretly to devise a sinister plan to destroy the South Carolina Freedom Caucus.

On the night of June 14, 2022, those elites were faced with a dose of reality.

Rob Harris, an operating room nurse from Spartanburg, Rob Harris, a political novice, Rob Harris, a strict Constitutional Conservative, Rob Harris, a bold follower of Jesus, had defeated a sweet lady who had served 24 years in the South Carolina State Legislature.

Rob Harris received 54% of the vote against the incumbent who had the support of the South Carolina Statehouse Republican Caucus. His defeated foe had ascended the Statehouse ladder of success and had become the chairperson of the powerful Education Committee. Rob’s opponent was dearly loved and respected by her fellow legislators, but on the night of June 14, 2022, political newcomer, Rob Harris received 54% of the Republican Primary vote.

No tears, please, for the former legislator and chair of the Education Committee! You see, the elite takes care of their own. So, in January 2023, the 83-year-old former Statehouse representative was appointed by Governor McMaster to the State Board of Education.

But Harris’s election caused eyebrows to be raised!

On that same night, political Constitutional Conservative, April Cromer, from Anderson County defeated another establishment darling and former chair of the House Ways and Means Committee. That member of the Establishment Elite had a quote following his defeat, “South Carolina is great because we work with each other. We go across the aisle to Democrats. We MAKE COMPROMISES because we do what is in the best interest of the state.”

Cromer, on the other hand, campaigned, not on MAKING COMPROMISES on core principles, but on fiscal responsibility and second amendment rights among other issues! Her victory was an astonishing win by 20%, 60-40!

In another Anderson County race, newcomer, Thomas Beach defeated an entrenched Republican incumbent by 18%, 50-32 in a three-person race.

So…in a June 24, 2022, State Newspaper quote, one powerful Republican legislator said, “The caucus (Republican) will address our concerns.”

And did they ever! By creating a rule, rule #16 of the House Republican Caucus, a rule that no committed “Freedom Caucus” member could ever sign, they began their attempt to bring the less than one-year-old caucus to its knees.

On December 6, 2022, at its first caucus meeting, the Statehouse Republican Caucus voted to adopt the first amendment destroying rule against free speech and expel anyone who refused to sign the oath to “agree to adhere, abide by and comply with the same.”

That’s right! For the first time EVER, the REPUBLICAN “masters” told their serfs, that if you do not bow down, WE WILL PUNISH YOU! That was just the beginning!

The first meaningful vote that the 2023 legislative session had to consider was who should be our judges for the next several years, three Freedom Caucus legislators who voted not to endorse the establishment Republican Caucus-endorsed person to be the next State Supreme Court Justice were targeted by dark money from the establishment.

Rob Harris (remember him?)—the most vocally anti-abortion member of the South Carolina Statehouse was targeted by text messages to his constituents, that claimed his vote against the establishment’s choice would cause more abortions to happen. His vote would kill more babies! Two other Freedom Caucus members who voted against the establishment choice were likewise targeted by the same text messages sent to their constituents.

The next week, every Freedom Caucus member who voted in favor of a compassionate amendment to a crime bill (an amendment that was not adopted), was attacked by establishment dark money, claiming that we wanted “dangerous felons” to own guns.

When the South Carolina Freedom Caucus sued the South Carolina Statehouse Ethics Committee to protect our “equal first amendment right,” to be recognized as a caucus, our constituents received texts claiming we were evil men and women who are attacking the state government.

When some of us questioned the state spending $1,300,000,000 to lure Scout Motors to South Carolina, while never giving small businesses similar legislative concern, we were attacked, again by texts to our constituents saying we were against jobs and anti-business.

And after the final session before furlough (the session when we voted to approve the 2023-24 state budget), a vote in which some Freedom Caucus members voted for and some voted against, dark money texts were sent to our constituents saying we were against fiscal responsibility, education, law enforcement, you name it!

Allow me to just say if you are walking in the woods and see something that looks like poop, If you pick it up and smell it, and it smells like poop, DO NOT TASTE IT! IT IS POOP!

What the God-honoring patriotic citizens of South Carolina are up against is no different than what we see happening in Washington.

As the establishment elite squanders our money, as they pass laws, regulations, and rules to “fundamentally transform” our nation, and our state, we need to be aware that what they are asking you and me to do is bow to them and “kiss their rings of power.”

These arrogant men and women “rulers” want their “serfs” to kiss their rings. They want their “uninformed, less intelligent, less capable” constituents to submit to their power.

A reporter asked me on Monday, March 6, 2023, if anything had surprised me during my first three months as a first-year legislator.

My answer?

YES!

I was taught in school, and I have believed all my life, I have told my friends and my family, that the thing that makes America great is that in America, the government is “of the people, by the people, and for the people.”

I now know, after being an insider for three months, that the government, at least the Republican Statehouse side of the government in South Carolina is “of the powerful, by the powerful, and for the powerful.”

A constituent phoned me yesterday (March 17, 2023) and asked me to vote against a House bill that is currently in committee. I pulled the bill up and looked at its main sponsor and its co-sponsors. The co-sponsors on that bill included the most powerful Republicans in the Statehouse. After looking at the sponsors, I told my constituent that no matter what the language of the bill says, it will pass the House. I told her that if she wants to see it defeated, she will have to call her State Senator.

That, my fellow citizens, is government “of the powerful, by the powerful, and for the powerful.”

Pray that regular God-honoring, hard-working, America-loving men, and women will speak up.

Pray that regular God-honoring, hard-working, America-loving, men, and women will stand up. Pray that your Freedom Caucus men and women will not grow weary in doing good.

The powerful elite are no more than flowers that will fade and grass that will wither in comparison to our Creator God who formed each one of them in their mother’s womb.

Joe White is the representative-elect for S.C. House District 40.