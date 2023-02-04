Greetings from the Newberry County Literacy Council. A new year has begun and we have wishes for 2023. Our central wish is that all children and adults develop literacy skills sufficient for building meaningful, productive lives. We have an executive director, Ms. Barbara Chapman, and a board and volunteers committed to this goal. We have donors assisting with the costs. This is all good and we are thankful for the commitments and the dollars. However, we must acknowledge some hard truths. One of those truths is that a non-profit literacy program cannot ensure literacy for all, just as volunteer programs cannot solve our other pressing social problems. At their best, these programs help people in need: literacy education for weak readers, food for those who are hungry, shelter for those who are homeless, medical services for those without insurance. These efforts are absolutely necessary but they will not end illiteracy, hunger, homelessness, and limited access to health care. Treating symptoms does not cure the underlying problem. In this case, the underlying problem is poverty. End poverty and the symptoms of poverty disappear.

Over the years, in my columns about the Literacy Council and related topics, I have provided data about poverty. I will do that again to remind us. This is not a matter of focusing on bad news, but rather on a more positive hope that, in acknowledging what the issues are, we can more effectively address them.

In South Carolina, 14.6% of people live in poverty; 19.9% of children live in poverty; 10% of people have no health care; average first-time teachers’ salaries are tenth lowest in the nation.

In Newberry County, 17.5% of people live in poverty; 22.4% of children live in poverty; 64.9% of third graders score below state standards in reading; 14.9% of those under 65 have no health insurance; 27.2% of households have no internet; 12.7% of those between 18 and 24 are not high school graduates.

The poor reading scores are a poverty issue because decades of research underscore the strong relationship between family income and school success.

These statistics are distressing, but there are measures that reduce poverty through political action. These include raising the minimum wage; legislation strengthening unions; increasing and expanding the child tax credit (which was done as part of COVID legislation and lowered child poverty by 30-50%); raising taxes on the wealthy (whose taxes have fallen astronomically over the last 60 years) to provide more funds for education; expanding affordable housing; increasing and equalizing school funding; lowering college costs. Some do not agree with these measures or with political action at all. They are satisfied to keep addressing problems through volunteer programs and non-profits. However, the reality should be obvious – that over the years these problems have not gone away, and the numbers are as we see them here. Historically, it is political action that has been effective. The biggest reduction in poverty came in the 1960s with President Johnson’s War on Poverty. Programs included the Social Security Act (authorizing Medicare and Medicaid), The Food Stamp Act, Job Core, VISTA, and Head Start. The Elementary and Secondary Education Act facilitated school desegregation and weakened Jim Crow. In 1959, U.S. poverty was at 22.4%. By 1967, poverty had dropped to 14.2% and to 12.1% in 1969. Twelve million seniors were lifted above the poverty line and health care for the poor under the age of 65 became available. In all, over 90 programs to fight poverty were created.

Many of the programs were stopped in the 1970s, 80s, and 90s and the poverty rate now fluctuates between 15 and 11%. Without strong political measures, we will not move much beyond what we see now.

Periodically, I force myself to look at these numbers. Generally, I know what they are and I have worked with social programs throughout my life so I am fully aware of the issues. But it’s easy to become a little numb or a little complacent, to lose sight of what’s at stake for so many. These figures remind us of the extent of the problem and can keep us emotionally attached to the goal of bringing everyone up to a level where there is no concern about where the next meal is coming from or how to pay the rent or how to provide for children. The different emotions I feel when looking at these statistics include some anger that so many live this way in a country that is so rich, some outrage that we don’t act, and some shame that, despite my concerns and actions, I have done little to move toward solutions.

This is not a cheery new year’s message, but I continue to have hope that change can come. I am part of the group transforming the old Gallman School into a community center that can address some of the roots of poverty. Working with others who share your perspective is sustaining. And I know others in the community are also working for change.

In the meantime, keep reading, keep thinking, keep caring, and if so inclined, find others who share your interests.

Joseph McDonald is a retired sociology professor from Newberry College and has worked with the Newberry County Literacy Council for more than 20 years as a tutor and board member. The Literacy Council is located at 1208 Main Street. Visit newberryread.com, call 803-276-8086 or send an email to newberrycountyli@bellsouth.net for more information.