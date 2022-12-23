One day while reading my Bible, this verse was so precious to me. All of God’s Word is truth and food for our souls, but this verse just seemed to speak to me at this time.

“But we see Jesus, who was made a little lower than the angels for the suffering of death, crowned with glory and honour, that he by the grace of God should taste death for every man.” Hebrews 2:9.

If we would take time to meditate upon God’s Word and really understand that Jesus died for us all. We can go about telling others about things in this life. We talk about our families and the things we have, but do we stop to think that all of the things we have will be gone one day?

But if we, by faith, believe that Jesus was born of a virgin, lived on this earth, was hung upon a cross and was crucified, placed in a borrowed tomb, He arose after three days, then we have something to talk about.

It’s hard to imagine and understand that God loved us so much that He sent Jesus to redeem us. All we have to do is believe and accept the free gift of salvation. A lot of people know about Jesus, but they really don’t have a relationship with Him.

When I see Jesus, I see grace, mercy, kindness, caring, longsuffering and love. Showing Jesus is showing love.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.