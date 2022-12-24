Happy Holidays everyone! I can’t believe that Thanksgiving is over and Christmas is right around the corner. Where did 2022 go? When you are having fun and doing those things that you enjoy, time flies. It’s a blessing to witness another close of a year, in spite of all our continued challenges with environmental concerns, etc. It is still my pleasure over the past 28 months, as your councilwoman, to share with you the information, activities and events in District 5. We continue to have some celebrations and obligations met, promises filled, initiatives begun and always progress to chart.

A new year is among us, 2023. I encourage everyone to continue to be safe and aware of their surroundings. Each season brings changes, and we all have our favorite season. The City of Newberry is always planning and doing things that would be of interest to all of us. I encourage you to be aware of all the different events and activities that are going on in the City of Newberry, by going to cityofnewberry.com.

Paint the Park, phase two, took place on Saturday, October 22, 2022, in Willow Brook Park. The West End Home and Neighborhood Watch Group was instrumental in hosting this event for the second time. It was a great event that was enjoyed by all who came out. The crowd was very excited and engaged the entire time.

We were blessed to have live entertainment throughout the entire event, by Five on Fire, which consisted of Mrs. April Walker and her family. There were pumpkins of all sizes, colors and shapes that the kids enjoyed painting. You could also paint leaves to display on a big canvas tree that would eventually be displayed in the park. Canvas painting squares was also a favorite. The kids were able to do free painting on the squares.

There were many locals on hand to greet and share with the kids throughout the event. Newberry Police Department, City Police Chief Kevin Goodman was our grill mastered for the day. Everyone enjoyed his famously grilled hamburgers and hot dogs. Pizzas was donated by Living Hope Foundation, under the leadership of Mr. John Glasgow. Officer Scott and Officer Abrams were on hand to talk about safety, while giving the kids an opportunity to select one of their favorite stuff animals. The Newberry Fire Department was on hand to talk about fire safety as well. There were also free books and clothes along with miscellaneous items that were donated for attendees to choose from.

Isaiah Johnson was our special guest. He talked to the kids about making good choices and doing what is right, as well as understanding that good manners and respect are a must. Isaiah encouraged the kids to be the best they can be, aim high, and that they can be anything that they want to be.

Newberry Made was very instrumental in helping with the event as they handled all of the arts and crafts with the kids. This outstanding group consisted of Robert Matherson, Amy Matherson, Nancy Burkhart and Darby Samargo.

Special thanks to the City of Newberry, Mr. Matt Dewitt and Mayor Foster Senn, West End Home and Neighborhood Watch Group, Newberry City Police Department, Newberry County Sheriff’s Department, Newberry Fire Department, Earth Safe Finishes, Newberry Made, Newberry Haven, Five on Fire and all the volunteers for making this such a special event.

I am still attending meetings, ceremonial/city events, returning calls, answering emails/text messages, out in the neighborhood, helping those in need, and responding to your needs with immediacy. If you have any concerns or issues, please do not hesitate to contact me, and as always, my goal is to respond within 12-24 hours. I can be reached at 803-321-1000 or email me at jholmes@cityofnewberry.com

I will be attending the Advance Municipal Elected Officials Institute for my fourth and final class. I am scheduled to graduate in February. This milestone will allow me to continue to learn and grow as your elected councilwoman. I still strongly believe in the fact that, “he who does the work, does the learning.”

During the months of October-December, I continued to deliver food to those in need. If you or someone that you know need food, please contact me and I will do whatever I can to make sure that those residents are taken care of in a timely manner. The food boxes that I deliver in the community come through the City of Newberry Police Department, which are provided through Greg’s Groceries, packed by officers throughout the state, and brought to Newberry by members of the Newberry Police Department. Special thanks to the City of Newberry Police Department for seeing and understanding the need to be a part of this community project.

For those are in who need of some food, there are several local food pantries that are willing to assist you. God Abundance for All People (GAAP) is a ministry out of O’Neal Street United Methodist Church located at 501 O’Neal Street. Living Hope Food Pantry also help those who in need of food which is located at 1830 Nance Street, Newberry and is open on Thursdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

A newly installed Little Food Pantry Box has been placed in the Dr. Julian Grant Park, located at 1719 Vincent Street. This box was constructed by students at the Newberry Career Center. Special thanks to Newberry Young Professionals, Mrs. Jessica Beam Shealy, along with Councilman David Force for making this possible. Please come and get what you need from the box and, if you don’t need anything, place non-perishable food items in the box for those in need.

I was able to deliver hot Thanksgiving meals, on Thanksgiving Day to residents. Those dinners were freshly prepared and boxed up by the New Vision Ministries Inc. under the leadership of Pastor Adrian Pitts. Many, many thanks to the pastor and his church family for giving back to those in need.

I am still seeking and asking for funding to do some updates to the Scout Hut at Willow Brook Park. Per City of Newberry Parks, Recreation ad Tourism (PRT), Willow Brook Park is scheduled for updates in 2023, but prayerfully, I will be able to get some resources to redo needed things inside the Scout Cabin. Everyone is encouraged to continue to rent the cabin for special events. This will increase the need to seek funding for necessary repairs.

The West End Home and Neighborhood Watch has applied for a TD Bank Green Space Grant. This is another way to allow involvement and ownership in your neighborhood, from the youngest to the oldest. We will patiently wait for the out come of the grant, with all hopes that we will be awarded this grant.

If you have recently moved to District 5, you will need to change your voter’s registration address and, if you are not registered, you will need to register. You can register in person at the Voter’s Registration Office next to Piedmont Technical College on Wilson Road, or you can go online to scytl.com.

The West End Home and Neighborhood Watch continues to meet monthly at the Scout Hut located at 714 Crosson Street, Newberry. If you have any interest in contributing ways that we can continue to do things that will be in the best interest of all the community members, we would like for you to join us every third Thursday of each month at 5:00 p.m.

The following are still my concerns and are things that are not being overlooked. There is ongoing discussions about some of my ongoing concerns listed below:

• Grocery Store

• Family Restaurant

• More Housing

• Movie Theater/Bowling Center

• Road Conditions

• Gun Violence

Upcoming events:

• Newberry City Council meetings are held every second Tuesday of each month at 7:00 p.m.

• Juneteenth planning begins in January 2023.

• West End Home and Neighborhood Watch Group meetings are held the third Thursday of each month at 5 p.m.

• Christmas in Newberry – Enjoy the Main Street Lights and events downtown until the beginning of January 2023.

