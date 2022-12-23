Board Members Lucy Anne Meetze (left) and Jessie Reeder (right) were recognized for both achieving level four certifications. They are pictured with Superintendent Alvin D. Pressley (center).

Patricia Armfield (left), winner of the State College/Career Navigator of the Year Award, with Superintendent Alvin D. Pressley.

Newberry County Adult Education was recognized for winning the Stepped Up to the Plate Award.

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Adult Education was in the spotlight during the Monday, Dec. 12, Newberry County School Board meeting as they were recognized for recent awards.

“We are honored to recognize several successes of our adult education program. These awards were presented by the South Carolina Department of Education Adult Educator’s Fall Training Institute,” said Carson Ware, director of human resources for the NCSD.

Patricia Armfield was named the State College/Career Navigator of the Year. This award is presented to a member who has demonstrated success and dedication as an adult education college and career navigator.

Rudean Harris was named the TAN I Outstanding Adult Learner of the Year. This award is given to a student who has demonstrated leadership and has overcome difficult circumstances to pursue adult learning, supported other adult learners, and managed significant adult responsibilities.

“Roberta Kinard, director, and her staff were recognized as one of eleven programs statewide to receive the Stepped Up to the Plate Award. This award is presented to an adult education program that developed innovative solutions to address the many challenges that arose during the past years,” Ware said.

Also recognized during the meeting were two board members, Lucy Anne Meetze and Jessie Reeder, both of whom achieved level four certification.

“We are also pleased to recognize two of our board members tonight. The South Carolina School Boards Association Boardmanship Institute recognizes board members for reaching a new level of leadership training,” Ware said.

