Reality television is educational. Yes, really. While some moments are clearly staged or exaggerated by producers, shows like The Real Housewives offer unexpected lessons — especially when it comes to law, finances and the consequences of misplaced trust.

Many viewers tune in for the drama, but what you actually get is a crash course in legal issues, ranging from bankruptcy fraud to defamation and even full-on Ponzi schemes. These scandals unfold in real time, showing how financial missteps, marital trust and legal ignorance can lead to public downfall, and sometimes, prison.

Before I became a fan, I thought reality TV was corny and pointless. But last year, I fell headfirst into The Real Housewives universe. What shocked me most wasn’t the fashion or the feuds — it was the sheer number of lawsuits these women face. Whether it’s bankruptcy fraud or plagiarism, the show reveals that wealth doesn’t always mean financial literacy. For many cast members, the glam is a facade.

Some women on these shows continue to wear their crowns while serving time. One of the most alarming patterns I’ve noticed is how often these women are led into legal issues by trusting their husbands. When it comes to managing money or signing contracts, blind faith can turn into a sentencing memo.

In 2015, Teresa Giudice began a 15-month prison sentence that separated her from her daughters. During her sentence, she wrote her third book — a reminder that productivity is still possible behind bars. Her case highlighted the importance of knowing exactly what your spouse is doing with your finances.

From these public stumbles, I’ve learned that knowing what not to do is one of life’s most valuable lessons. Watching these women lose empires because they trusted the wrong people made me reflect on how vital it is to stay aware and informed.

Here are just a few examples:

• Erika Jayne was caught in multiple lawsuits tied to her husband Tom Girardi’s financial fraud and alleged Ponzi scheme.

• Jen Shah was sentenced to federal prison for her role in a telemarketing scam.

• Luann de Lesseps faced a series of legal issues, including assault charges and custody battles.

I don’t plan to run a Ponzi scheme anytime soon, but I’d be lying if I said watching these stories unfold wasn’t more compelling than a debate over designer handbags.

Even side characters can deliver surprising insight. Jennifer Tilly, who recently joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as a “friend of the show,” once revealed that she nearly divorced without legal counsel. Her husband at the time, Sam Simon, co-creator of The Simpsons, offered to split his bank balance with her. Luckily, a friend intervened and urged her to hire a divorce lawyer. She ended up securing a share of The Simpsons royalties.

Reality shows can even touch on cultural education. I took religious studies courses in college, so when I watched Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, I was interested in how the show addressed faith. While not a full exploration of Mormonism, the show introduced me to norms that they follow like avoiding coffee and alcohol, which explained the plethora of soda shops.

Sure, reality TV includes vanity, exaggeration and a healthy dose of chaos, but if you’re paying attention, it can also serve as an unconventional classroom. Whether it’s learning how not to trust blindly, understanding the importance of legal counsel or simply seeing the pitfalls of trying to fake wealth, these shows offer more than drama — they offer perspective.

