A quote that I have repeated to myself many times in the past couple of years is from L.R. Knost, “Every Day, in a 100 small ways, our children ask, ‘Do you hear me? Do you see me? Do I matter?’ Their behavior often reflects our response.”

At Newberry County First Steps (NCFS), we answer these questions with a resounding YES! We hear you, we see you, and you matter. NCFS strives to bring high-quality early learning opportunities, resources, and care to families and young children in Newberry County. I can give you a list of the programs and resources we offer to support our young children and their families in Newberry County. Parenting, literacy, early childhood staff training, school transition and readiness activities. I can tell you that 80% of brain development occurs in the first three years of life. I could add more statistics, and all of it would be true and convincing, but instead, I want to share a secret. You do not have to have a degree of any kind to help a young child learn.

Early childhood educators have their place in helping your children learn and develop, but parents, grandparents, friends, and community members play the biggest role in the first years of a child’s life. Every early childhood educator will tell you: “Parents are their child’s first teacher.” It is not complicated, and no degrees are necessary. Children are born into the world learning. We just have to encourage and support the curiosity and openness of a child’s mind. Talk with your child, and begin on the day they are born. Read the book, the same book, 100 times if asked. Language development leads to reading and is the foundation of all other learning. Answer the why questions the best you can. Play the game (gross motor skills), sing the songs (language, rhyming, movement) and make a safe place for children to explore. I bet you already do all these things and more. A safe, healthy, and loved child is ready to learn! You are their first and best teacher.

That being said, we all sometimes need extra support, a few more tools, and knowledge to respond in positive ways to our children and give them the resources they need. That is where Newberry First Steps and other community partners can come in. Check out our website at www.newberryfirststeps.org or give us a call if you have a 0-5-year-old. If we do not have a program or resource that works for you, we can refer you to a community partner or another local organization. I cannot end without a big shout-out to some wonderful kindergarten and pre-k teachers and assistants who provide our Countdown to Kindergarten and 4k program to about 90 children this summer. You guys are building wonderful relationships with your future students and their families. Thank You!

If you have one takeaway from my ramblings, remember this, the early years matter. Join our partners and us to champion children and families in our community. A child is asking, “Do you hear me? Do you see me? Do I matter?” Answer yes, yes, yes. Our children will not only be ready for kindergarten but ready for the world!

Sarah Eargle is the Executive Director Newberry County First Steps.