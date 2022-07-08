There is more sinful stuff being accepted and covered up more than ever before. People that say they are Christians do all kinds of worldly things and pretend it’s alright. God’s Word tells us, we are in the world, but we should not be a part of the worldly things.

“And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.” Romans 12:2.

When we separate ourselves from the world, we will be different. We can try to be a better person and try to straighten our lives out, and that will last for a little while. Before long, we will be back to our old selves. But when we truly accept Jesus, He’ll make the changes in our lives, if we give our all to Him. When we accept Jesus as our Saviour and proclaim to the world that we are a born again child of God, we will be different.

“Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.” 2 Corinthians 5:17.

We should always remember we take the Lord with us everywhere we go. When someone tries to get us to be a part of things that will cause us to sin, how do we handle it? Do we stand up for Jesus and refuse to be a part of the worldly things or do we take part, thinking no one will find out about what we have done. Remember God knows everything.

When Jesus comes into your heart, you will be different.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.