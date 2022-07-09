NEWBERRY — Governor Henry McMaster and other dignitaries from South Carolina and Samsung were on hand to mark the five-year milestone of Samsung’s home appliance manufacturing facility (SEHA) in Newberry.

As part of the presentations of the day, Joseph Von Nessen, Ph.D. a research economist from the University of South Carolina, summarized the economic impact that the SEHA plant has had in Newberry County and in the rest of the state in an economic impact study.

In the study, prepared for Samsung, impacts listed include the employment of 1,074 people at the main location in Newberry. Aside from the direct employment numbers, the study showed that there is an impact multiplier of 2.2 for the state of South Carolina for jobs created at SEHA. This means that for every 10 jobs created by SEHA, another 12 jobs are created in the state. This is higher than most industrial jobs in S.C., which have an average multiplier of 1.7.

In total, the study shows that as a stand-alone facility the employees of SEHA have a direct effect of $667 million on the state economy. When the multiplier is taken into account that economic impact is upwards of $$740 million added to the South Carolina economy.

As a note to the importance of the SEHA plant in Newberry County, the study shows that as of 2022 over 8% of the total employment base of the county either directly or indirectly. Meaning about one of every 12 jobs in the county exist because of Samsung’s presence in the county.

Congressman Jeff Duncan spoke following the economic impact summary.

“Samsung five years ago, made an investment in South Carolina. If you think about it, it could have gone anywhere in the country. They chose South Carolina,” said Duncan.

“County government, city government, people like Newberry Electric Cooperative, the Department of Commerce, they all played a vital role in convincing Samsung to come to South Carolina,” he said as he thanked all those who worked to get the plant in Newberry. “Five years ago I didn’t represent the whole county. Today I represent the whole county and I look forward to seeing the continued expansion and employment of folks from Newberry County.”

McMaster wrapped up remarks: “Samsung is responsible for the economic growth in this area. They are a leader in technology and have a fantastic reputation worldwide. There are so many great companies and they are looking to come to South Carolina because of our people, and we are proud about our people. We’ve got more talent in South Carolina than most people realize. So, the best is yet to come.”